The seventh Rauceby Hall Gardens’ Easter egg hunt will take place this Sunday, April 21 - with even more Easter eggs up for grabs.

Mrs Gillian Hoare is once again opening her gardens to raise some much needed funds for St Peter’s Church.

As well as the Easter egg hunt, families can also visit the lambing sheds or enjoy some refreshments.

Entry is priced at £5 per child and free for accompanying adults.

The entry fee includes a large Easter egg on completion of the hunt.