Enjoy some rib-ticklers for National Tell A Joke Day at Navigation House in Sleaford

Celebrate National ‘Tell a Joke’ Day at Navigation House in Sleaford for a fun, family day out.

The historic visitor attraction’s mascot, Dora the Duck, has ambitions to be a stand-up comedian, so come along to Navigation House to test out her material, learn some practical jokes and tell her some new ones in this fun family day out.

Navigation House, where there are two family fun events coming up this month. EMN-190813-160035001

The doors are open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday, August 17.

Navigation House is a fully refurbished Grade II listed building that stands in the old wharf area of Sleaford known as Navigation Yard. Built in 1838, this former Sleaford Navigation Company Office is thought to be the only one of its kind left in existence and was used to administer the Sleaford Navigation which linked the town with navigable waters of the River Witham.

The building has interactive exhibits for all ages, as well as exhibitions and film footage for those who are fascinated by the history of trade and transport.

Navigation House will host its annual Family Fun Day event on August 25, from 11am until 4pm too.

Once again the museum will be celebrating summer with kites to face painting, there will be lots to do as you explore this fascinating place.