Evening with brass quintet

Expect festive sounds when the Band of the RAF College Brass Quintet perform next week.

This long established ensemble, consisting of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba, combine versatility of repertoire to suit any occasion.

The quintet will perform a varied programme of music at the Christmas Carol Concert at Ruskington Methodist Church next Thursday, December 19, at 2pm.

Following on from the unforgettable RAF100 year, 2019 was expected to be a bit quieter but the Band of the RAF College have remained as busy as ever.

Tickets for the concert cost £7

They can be obtained from Bob Abbott by calling 01526 833437 or emailing r.abbott097@btinternet.com