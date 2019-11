An award winning contemporary folk ensemble is looking forward to performing in the Sleaford area.

Tell Tale Tusk will appear at Heydour Parish Village Hall, in Aisby, on Sunday, November 3, at 7.30pm.

The band includes Fiona Fey on vocals, clarinet and guitar; Laura Inskip on vocals, clarinet and guitar; Rey Yusuf on vocals and percussion; Anna Lowenstein on fiddle and Maya McCourt on cello.

Call 07879 447427 to book. Doors open at 7pm.