Exhibition at Sleaford’s Carre Gallery focuses on the town we don’t see each day

An exhibition of work created by a recently retired art teacher is currently on display at The Carre Gallery, in Sleaford.

Garry Ravenhall’s exhibition - entitled Sleaford Discovered: the magic we miss as we walk by, is on display until August 23.

Garry said: “I have been painting professionally for over 40 years.

“I graduated from the University of Reading with a BA honours degree in fine art in 1985. I have recently retired from teaching art and art history to concentrate on my painting.

“My forthcoming exhibition at the Carre Gallery focuses on the magical imagery around me in Sleaford.

“I have deliberately avoided subjects which might normally be painted, but have explored the everyday sights that we might normally overlook in our busy day today lives.

“Sainsbury’s at Night is inspired by the work of Edward Hopper in its moody depiction of the Sleaford store of a dark winter’s evening with light streaming through the welcoming windows of the sanctuary.

“‘Southgate Sleaford’ attempts to capture the busy bustling shopping heart of our lovely town in all its frenetic vibrance.

“‘Sleaford Railway Station Viewed from the Level Crossing’ responds to the air of the overlooked, the faded and slightly mundane but also embodies life and energy.”

l Carre Gallery is located at 29 Carre Street, Sleaford (01529 415056).