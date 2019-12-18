Experience the magic at Lincoln Castle

Lincoln Castle’s Christmas Emporium is open to the public from today (Wednesday, December 18) to Sunday, December 22.

Once inside the castle walls visitors will be greeted by an array of aromas from a variety of food stands with something for every taste.

Highlights include Gourmazin - who will be providing some international treats made with local Lincolnshire produce for visitors to sink their teeth into. And for afters, there are delectable crepes made by Madame Crepe.

A spokesman said: “Why not warm yourself with a festive drink in the Tipi bar where you can sample some Christmas-inspired cocktails made to get you in the Yule Tide?

“There is a myriad of Christmas chalets to explore filled with unique pieces, including some by the wonderful fairytale-esque artist Charlotte Jane Kessler.

“Meanwhile, the traditional European chalets will feature local craftspeople and artisans, such as Seven District Coffee, who will be selling speciality coffee beans inspired by the folklore of the seven districts of Lincolnshire.”

Laura Ince, visitor experience team leader, added: “The Christmas Emporium is the perfect setting to meet friends and family for a festive catch-up and an opportunity to purchase those last-minute Christmas treats.

“It’s the perfect treat for all the family and sure to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

Each evening there will be a spectacular light show, mixing fairy tales with local history and legend to delight visitors of all ages.

In addition, the medieval wall walk will also remain open each night, providing truly spectacular evening views over the city.

If you have a four-legged friend who wants join in the fun, bring them along to the dog-friendly Em-paw-ium on Wednesday 18 December.

Tickets cost £8 for adults, £7 for concessions and £5.50 for children. Family tickets are also available for £21.40.

Ticket holders can return to the emporium as many times as they like.

Lincoln Castle annual pass holders can attend the event for free.

The event runs from 5pm-9pm each evening. Chalets and food concessions will also be open daily between 11am and 3pm. To book tickets, visit www.lincolncastle.com