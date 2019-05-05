Family fun day at new Oaks development

Local developer Lovell Homes invited families to visit The Oaks development in Greylees recently for an exclusive family fun day to celebrate the launch of the new four-bedroom Cotterdale style showhome. Parents were able to take a look around the homes available enjoying a gin from the Lovell gin van while their children were entertained by the free face painter, ice cream van, goody bags and the Lovell Homes drawing competition.

Becca Greenwood, field sales manager at Lovell Homes, said: “It was so great to see all of the visitors enjoying the family fun day. The children loved the face painting and ice creams, and we had some very good entries in our drawing competition.”

Pictured here is the face painter (left) and a visitor to the event, with Lovell Homes sales executive Deborah Richards-Cole.