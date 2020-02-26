Fun evening with Ceilidh band

The elusive Black Dog Ceilidh Band are sure to have audiences on their feet when they appear at a village near Sleaford this weekend.

The band will appear at Rippingale Village Hall on Saturday, February 29.

The band are in constant demand both in Lincolnshire and much further afield playing at weddings, parties, charity events and festivals.

This will be a special night for the band as it is the launch date for their new CD called WOOF!

Doors open for the ceilidh at 7.30pm and the fun starts at 8pm.

There is licensed bar and the ticket price includes a jacket potato and baked bean supper.

Tickets are priced at £10 and can be booked by calling either 01778 440444 or 07973 711746.