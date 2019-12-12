Get all aboard the festive music train

The music train is pulling out of Sleaford station again tomorrow.

The journey, organised by the Poacher Line community rail partnership, from Sleaford to Wainfleet will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Lincolnshire Vocal Choir will perform some Christmas favourites.

Take the 5.55pm train from Sleaford to get a 10% discount on drinks at Batemans Brewery.

Departures are from Sleaford (6.55pm); Heckington (7.02pm); Boston (7.21pm) before arriving in Wainfleet for a stop at Bateman’s Brewery. The return journey is at 9.10pm.

Refreshments will be available and a prize for the best Christmas jumper.