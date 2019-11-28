Get set for some ‘Happiness’

An acclaimed London-based quartet born out of a collective admiration of Django Reinhardt comes to the Sleaford area next weekend.

Latchepen play Heydour Parish Village Hall next Saturday, December 7, at 7.30pm.

Their name comes from the Romany word for happiness.

Audience members can expect gypsy-inspired acoustic chamber jazz, and a set of virtuosic, wildly exciting instrumental music – full of romanticism and nostalgia – with an elegant ensemble sound and some sparkling, high octane solos; a mix of original compositions and standards.

London Jazz News hailed their compositions as ‘intelligent’, their standards as ‘well executed’, and their performances as ‘flawless’.

Box office: 07879 447427.