Get tickets for unique music train

A new date has been scheduled for the postponed Music Train from Sleaford to Wainfleet.

The journey, organised by the Poacher Line community rail partnership, will now take place on Thursday, July 18, after flooding on the line at Wainfleet forced a postponement.

Silverland Union will entertain crowds, and music fans can also enjoy a pint of Bateman’s beer (£3).

Departures are from Sleaford (6.55pm); Heckington (7.02pm); Boston (7.21pm) before arriving in Wainfleet for a stop at Bateman’s Brewery. The return journey is at 9.10pm.

Usual train tickets are needed and this will be the last Music Train before the summer break.