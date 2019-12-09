Gig boosts precinct and helps homeless

Jimmy Baker’s Barbers Big River Gig 2019 was held on Saturday in the Riverside Precinct in Sleaford and this year it also helped a charity for homeless people.

The event is all about raising the profile of the precinct area.

Jimmy Bakers Barbers' Big River Gig. EMN-190212-181126001

Musicians included Jimmy’s ska band, The Pressure Drop and members of The Band From County Hell, and DJs Martin Collin and Neil Terry.

As well as being a great afternoon’s musical entertainment, the event was also a drive to try and raise awareness and help for local charity P3, which deals with the complex and difficult issues of homelessness and helps the vulnerable across Lincolnshire all year round.

Despite the cold, Sleaford people turned out to watch the bands, enjoy the DJs and contribute to the collection of tins, which, when delivered to The New Life Conference Centre on Saturday, had risen to five full trolleys of non-perishable food for the Food Larder as well as two carts full of sleeping bags and clothing for those in need.

P3 charity representatives were at the event all day collecting money in their donation boxes and local chef Jon Hobson, who had been sponsored by Riverside Guest House, provided street food for performers and guests, with all the money donated going to the charity.

Jimmy Bakers Barbers' Big River Gig. Band From County Hell performing. EMN-190212-175100001

A spokesman for Jimmy’s barber shop said: “This was a real community effort, we would like to thank all of the performers, the DJs, Riverside Guest House, The Barge & Bottle, Watergate Yard, The Solo Club, Sleaford Memorabilia, Hazzards Parlour, Sgt Milner from RAF Cranwell, who arrived with a considerable donation from the camp, and all of the kind hearted people of Sleaford who brought along a tin.

“Lastly, we would like to thank the paper for publicising our appeal.”

Jimmy Bakers Barbers' Big River Gig. EMN-190212-180802001

Jimmy Bakers Barbers' Big River Gig. EMN-190212-181056001