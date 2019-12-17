Glass Onion set to celebrate with 20th anniversary gig back in Sleaford

A long established Sleaford rock band is celebrating its 20th anniversary this Christmas - with a special gig coming up this saturday.

Glass Onion have confirmed they will be playing in The Barn, a newly converted function room at Watergate Yard in Sleaford, on December 21 to mark an amazing two decades in the business.

Glass Onion in action. EMN-191217-171737001

Despite a brief spell when the band was put on hold as members settled down to have families, pursue other projects and a couple of members moving on, the group are still together in their latest line-up.

Forming back in 1999, they reached the heady heights of supporting Status Quo, The Bootleg Beatles and Wishbone Ash in open air gigs and have released copious original material during their lifespan.

Following their quiet spell in the late 2000’s, original members Chris Clark and Jon Hill, along with Andy Taylor (who had joined in 2006) returned to crank up their amps once again. Former ‘Nightvision’ drummer Daryl Hocking joined at the start of 2014 to complete the current line-up.

The band generally play “catchy and commercial” original songs as well as their own interpretation of the occasional cover.

Glass Onion playing a gig at the Barge and Bottle. EMN-191217-172511001

Chris said about the anniversary gig, which starts at 8.30pm: “We’re very excited, and are even going to pull one or two of the really old Glass Onion songs out the bag, seeing as it is a special occasion.

“It’s free to attend and we may even throw a festive number in, seeing as it’s the last weekend before Christmas.”

Chris commented: “We were very keen to hold the celebrations in Sleaford, seeing as it all began here, 20 years ago. The local crowd have always been good to us, and kept us going (somehow) for two whole decades! It seems unreal that it’s been that long - we’ve been a band since last century!”

The band feel it would be “awesome” for all old school and new school Glass Onion fans to come together and celebrate and enjoy a few classic songs as a tribute to their earlier years.”

Chris Clark and Andy Taylor of Glass Onion. EMN-191217-172521001

Chris added: “We have even been rehearsing some real ‘blast from the past’ stuff from our ‘Reach for the Sun’ album which we recorded way back.”