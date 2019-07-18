Grand opening for new cinema

Savoy Cinemas has announced that Walt Disney’s The Lion King will top the bill for its opening line-up for its new town centre multiplex, in Grantham.

Savoy’s commercial director Mark Welberry said: “The Savoy is opening at a fantastic time for cinema goers!

“The Lion King is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the perfect movie to open with.

“It starts a tremendous summer of film with Hobbs and Shaw, Angry Birds 2 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in August.

“We can’t wait to get started!”

Along with the latest Hollywood fare, screenings of live events will be a regular feature, including theatre, opera, ballet and concerts, streamed real-time from famous landmark venues around the world.

A wide variety of targeted screenings will also make up part of the programme at the cinema when it officially opens on Friday, July 19.

Screenings for seniors, kids clubs, parents and babies will all be launched during the opening week.

Private bookings will also be available for a host of other functions including parties and conferences.

To find out more or to book tickets, visit www.savoygrantham.co.uk