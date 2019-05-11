Heckington Players go back to school for new show

Heckington Players ADS are once again taking to the stage in Heckington next week with their latest show - The Flint Street Nativity.

The Flint Street Nativity was originally a TV comedy produced for Yorkshire Television and aired during Christmas 1999.

Tim Firth rewrote the play and added music for the stage production at the Liverpool Playhouse in 2006.

The play focuses on a class of seven and eight-year-old pupils who are preparing to star in their school nativity.

Mizzis Horrocks’ class is about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for the proud mums and dads, but squabbles arise when Gabriel wants to play Mary, and King Herod won’t stop waving to his parents.

A spokesman from Heckington Players ADS said: “This play will have you laughing and crying at every point as the cast take you on a journey of fun and discovery through the eyes of children.”

Performances are on Thursday, May 16 (7.30pm); Friday, May 17 (7.30pm) and Saturday, May 18 (2pm and 7.30pm).

Tickets, priced at £10 each, are available online from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk

Alternatively, you can book tickets through the box office on 0333 666 3366.