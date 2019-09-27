Heckington Players put on adaptation of Frankenstein

Heckington Players ADS present an adaptation of Frankenstein at Heckington Village Hall this week.

Performances of the production, adapted by Tim Kelly, began last night (Thursday), and will continue tonight (Friday, September 27), and Saturday, September 28, at 7.30pm.

A show spokesman said: “Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant young scientist, returns to his Swiss chateau to escape a terrible pursuer.

“No one can shake free the dark secret that terrifies him: not his mother, not his fiancée, nor his best friend.

“Even the pleading of a gypsy girl accused of murdering Victor’s younger brother falls on deaf ears, because Victor has created a being from the remains of the grave.

“The Creature tracks Victor down to demand a bride to share his existence away from a creator and world that has rejected him - and soon the household will never be the same again.

“What mysteries lie in this classic tale of Dr Frankenstein and his creation?

“Will the creature rule over his creator? Who will suffer as a result?”

To book tickets, priced at £10, visit www.heckington players.co.uk or call the box office on 0333 666 3366.

Booking charges may apply.