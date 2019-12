A local choir will entertain audiences with an evening of festive classics this weekend.

Heckington Singers, which was founded in 2012, will appear at Great Hale Village Hall on Saturday, December 7, with music from 7.30pm.

The choir will be led by Musical Director Anthony Baldery.

Audience participation is encouraged and the concert will include traditional carols and festive favourites.

Advanced booking is advised.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available from Marianne on 01529 462839.