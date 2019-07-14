Illustration exhibition inspires stories

An illustrated short story competition for children and young people run by the town’s National Centre for Craft and Design was inspired by its exhibition: Quentin Blake and John Yeoman: 50 Years of Children’s Books, which ended at the weekend.

Entrants were inspired by the exhibition to create an original short story with pictures. There were three age categories and winners were: Eli McGee ‘The Elephant’s Pants’, Ciara O’Beirne ‘Unknown Soldier’ and Oskar McIntosh ‘The Organ in the Woods’.

Judges were not disappointed by the entries and the overall standard was said to be very high. The competition was supported by volunteers from Sleaford Hub Writers and staff at Sleaford Library, running writing workshops and taking part in the judging panel.

Pictured from left - Hanna Powell, Emily Allen, Ciara O’Beirne, Oskar McIntosh and Eleanor Woolner. Front: Eli McGee.