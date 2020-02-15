Juggling and comedy combine

A world class duo who combine juggling, dance, tricks and comedy will be coming to a village near Grantham next month.

Patfield & Triguero present Gibbon at Ropsley Village Hall on Thursday, March 5, at 7.30pm.

Lifting the veil on the rehearsal room, Gibbon shows how two performers work at working as one.

A show spokesman said: “Gibbon is slick, wonderfully thought-provoking and awe-inspiring.

“Patfield & Triguero will do an upbeat Q&A after each show and will be happy to do a post-show demonstration on how they learnt some of the juggling tricks featured in the show. They are also able to offer workshops.”

Tickets, priced at £10.50, £7 for under 18s and £32 for a group from 01476 585739