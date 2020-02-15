Keeping history alive in villages

A local history day held at Aslackby Village Hall was staged with the aim of launching a new history group for the surrounding communities.

Saturday’s event saw various other local history societies an interest groups getting together to showcase their work and passions to ignite interest in a new, combined Aveland History Group, which would incorporate anyone interested living in villages within the ancient Viking term for a land area knownas the Aveland Wapentake.

Cola Jennings and Alex Rowbottom with George the skeleton. EMN-201102-131840001

People from towns and villages ranging from Osbournby to Folkingham, Billingborough and Bourne fall within the catchment area and the fledgling group would have a regular programme of talks, local discussion groups share and expand knowledge, while recording, archiving and protecting precious local history.

It has been initiated and supported by Heritage Lincolnshire’s Layers of History Project and Senior Project Officer Cola Jennings said there was a steady stream of interested people through the doors chatting to the various existing local history groups, enjoy a hot drink, while children could have a go at excavating buried artefacts, meet George the skeleton, try on armour or have a go at their new castle siege trebuchet game.

Cola said: “Our project ends in May and we wanted to get our volunteers to do something beyond that, so the idea of Aveland History Group was formed.

“We have other local history groups but it is hard to keep a small village history group going, so the Wapentake idea enables us to include others, such as Rippingale, Horbling, Threekingham, as well as Aslackby. The Wapentake was partly fen and partly higher ground.”

Jacob, Amelia and Lily have a go at the catapult game. EMN-201102-131830001

Among the local groups displaying was Folkingham, which has been working with Heritage Lincolnshire doing geophysical surveys, looking at the Knights Templar site and the castle site.

Cola said: “This local history day has been exciting with the groups setting up for the event and talking to each other as well as visitors.”

The afternoon event was followed by a fascinating evening talk by Heritage Lincolnshire’s Jim Snee entitled ‘Vikings! Take your Weapons; the History of Aveland Wapentake’ when over 50 people booked to go along.

If you are interested in joining in the history group activities, you can contact Alison on 07962 191319 or email: theavelandhg@gmail.com