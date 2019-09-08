Late summer ‘murder’ at village hall

The scene is set for a murder mystery dinner event in aid of renovations at a village hall.

Wilsford Amateur Dranatics’ pantomime cast are taking on the roles of the Late Summer Murders on Saturday September 14 at Wilsford Village Hall, where Detective Inspector Barney Bee has to solve the crime at the committee meeting.

Funds raised from the evening will go towards St Mary’s Church maintenance and to refurbishing and upgrading the village hall toilets after just installing a new roof.

Doors open at 6.30pm for 7pm start and tickets are £20 each, including three course dinner and glass of prosecco on arrival

Tickets must be bought in advance from Wilsford Post Office as tables of 10 or individually. Jenny Harrison of the hall refurbishment steering group said tickets are selling well so book early to avoid disappointment.