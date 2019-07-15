Lecture will discuss First World War memorials

A talk on ‘The First World War Memorials of Lincolnshire’ is to take place at St Denys’ Parish Church Centre in Sleaford on Thursday next week.

The 31st annual W H Hosford Memorial Lecture will be delivered by Mike Credland BEM at 7.30pm.

This is the latest in a series of lectures organised by the Sleaford History Group.

A group spokesman said: “For 25 years, Mike has been involved in many remembrance projects around Lincolnshire, working to restore derelict memorials to personnel who died in the First World War and designing new ones.

“Mike is the author of The First World War Memorials of Lincolnshire, published by the Society for Lincolnshire History and Archaeology.”

Every July the history group organises a lecture on a local history theme in memory of local historian William Henry Hosford, who died in 1978. The lecture is traditionally held as close as possible to the anniversary of his death.

The St Denys’ Parish Centre is located just off the Market Place, Sleaford.

All are welcome to the lecture, and refreshments are available.