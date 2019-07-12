Lincolnshire Philharmonia to perform festival of Russian music at Whittle Hall, RAF Cranwell

A festival of Russian music will be staged in Whittle Hall at RAF Cranwell on Sunday evening featuring the talents of the Lincolnshire Philmarmonia Orchestra.

Tickets are still available for the concert of Russian favourites including the Festive Overture by Shostakovich, Gliere’s Russian Sailor’s Dance and Tchaikovsky’s “Little Russian” Symphony.

Other pieces include Dawn Over the Moscow River and Gopak from Sorochinsky Fair by Mussorgsky, In The Steppes of Central Asia by Borodin and Masquerade Suite by Khachaturian.

Conductor will be Mike Howley and the orchestra is lead by Caroline Siriwardena.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.30pm start.

Tickets will be available for collection at the ticket desk on the night of the performance. They are £7.50 adults, under 18s £4, under 12s £2.

Visit wegottickets.com/event/473488 or call Sarah Morris on 07952 317974.

Parking is in the main car park, next to the venue.