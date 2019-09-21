Little Theatre wins with cheeky show - Review - by Andy Hubbert

Just when you thought Sleaford Little Theatre’s players had reached new heights with their first foray into Shakespeare with their spring production of Twelfth Night - they do it again! This time with the typically outrageous and bawdy ‘Restoration tale of strumpet orange seller-come-pioneering actress and king’s mistress, Nell Gwynn.

With a sparkling script and superb songs which really added another dimension, I do not have a bad word to say about the cast or direction.

New face Francesca Taylor, as Nell, displayed great versatility and skill, ranging from comedy to tragedy and a strong singing voice. Her comedic prowess was equalled by that of Colette Buchanan-Gray, as wise-cracking maid Nancy, with her failed attempts to fill Nell’s shoes being memorable.

Another notable contribution was that of Kei Bailey, who played the pouting thespian Edward Kynaston who was deposed as leading ‘lady’ by Nell. He never failed to raise a laugh with his artfully delivered acidic quips, over-the-top costuming and desperate attempts to enlarge Kynaston’s role.

The also raised some wry laughs with its uncanny historic timing reflecting present day events, dropping in lines about the King dismissing Parliament and avoiding a diplomatic incident with European neighbours.

Well done all round.