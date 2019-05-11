Live shows kick off in Sleaford

The first weekend has kicked off the annual music and arts extravaganza Sleaford Live with a variety of entertainment and workshops for those wanting to get involved.

From May 3 to 12, Sleaford Live will see over 50 live events happening in and around Sleaford, including music, dance, poetry and art.

Ukulele workshop at The Source. L-RLloyd Rogers, Marco Magalhaes, Keith Collishaw, John Brightman, Joanne Moules EMN-190605-103439001

As well as music and theatre, you can learn how to play the ukulele, guitar or dance to folk music while young people could learn creative writing skills with the Hub Writers, which proved popular in conjunction with the launch of the new exhibition of illustrator Quentin Blake’s work in the National Centre for Craft and Design.

Californian-born singer/guitarist Lynn McFarland busked in the NCCD on Saturday as well as running a song writing workshop at St Denys’ Church Rooms yesterday (Tuesday).

Keith Collishaw from the organising committee said the first few days had hit the ground running with fantastic performances by Between The Lines in The Solo Bar, The Kilburns at The Barge and Bottle and Bold As Brass from the Sleaford Concert band at the Masonic Rooms.

There are Poacher Line music trains running, including a ukulele jamming session leaving Sleaford tonight and trips to Heckington Mill with bands on trains from Sleaford and Boston on Saturday evening. Sleaford Little Theatre is performing Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night throughout the week until Friday. Events round off with a ticket-only concert by Miller Magic in the Masonic Rooms in town

Sleaford Hub Writers led story writing workshops for children at the CCD during Sleaford Live. EMN-190605-124827001

Shops in town are involved in two competitions for followers of Sleaford Live, displaying “Odd-One-Out” items in their windows for you to spot while others are dressing their windows to represent solo artists.

See the booklet for details and check www.sleafordlive.wordpress.com for updates.