Cogglesford Watermill, in Sleaford, will open its doors for its next milling day on Sunday, November 10, from 11am-4pm.

The mill has been producing flour since the early 18th century and has been beautifully preserved by North Kesteven District Council, giving a real insight into milling in days gone by.

Visitors can see the mill in operation during special milling days, try their hand at grinding grain, explore the mill and even buy a bag of homemade flour from the shop.