More events at Sleaford Live

Details for the next four days of the Sleaford Live Festival 2019 - which runs from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 12, are here.

Monday, May 6, will see: New Bands at The Barge and Bottle, in Sleaford, at 1pm; Twelfth Night, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7pm (tickets £10).

Tuesday, May 7, will see: Sleaford Library Ukulele Group, at Sleaford Library, at 10am; Zumba Gold, at The Source, at 2pm (£5); Unplugged and Hub Writers, at The NCCD, in Sleaford, at 6.30pm; Twelfth Night, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7pm (tickets £10); Harry Newton, at Millers Cafe, Bar & Brasserie, in Sleaford, at 7.30pm; a songwriting workshop, at St Denys’ Church Rooms, in Sleaford, at 7.30pm; a ukulele workshop for advance players, at St Denys’ Church Rooms, in Sleaford, at 8.30pm.

Wednesday, May 8, will see: Keith Collishaw, at Sleaford Museum, at 10am; ukulele jam music train, at Sleaford Station, at 6.50pm (train tickets must be purchased); Twelfth Night, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7pm (tickets £10); Djanco, at The Bustard Inn, in South Rauceby, at 8pm.

Thursday, May 9, will see: Twelfth Night, at Sleaford Playhouse, at 7pm (tickets £10); Sleaford Solo Acoustic Night, at The Solo Bar, in Sleaford, at 7pm (donations welcome); Electric Jive, at The Legion, at 7.30pm (free with a booklet), Chelsey Barlow, at Millers Cafe, Bar & Brasserie, at 8pm.

