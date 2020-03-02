More than £1,000 of books for schoool

Books worth more than £1,000 have been added to a library at a school near Sleaford following a sponsored read by pupils.

The reading material – valued at £1,278.40 in total – comes from Usborne Books at Home, a division of Usborne Publishing.

The sum represents the amount raised through a sponsored read in October organised by Sarah Singleton as an independent Usborne organiser, plus 60 per cent from Usborne.

Head of school Lianne Cook said: “We are overwhelmed with how many books we have been able to get. Our families really did us proud. This has made such a difference to the reading opportunities at our school. Now the children will definitely be reading for enjoyment.”

Sarah is keen to support other schools to transform their libraries, too.

Contact her webpage at via tinyurl.com/rw5xu2e