Retired motor mechanic, John Glew, of Ewerby, displayed the fantastic craftsmanship he has turned his hand to at the Heckington Show.

Mr Glew has used his skills to create metal garden sculptures. He explains he learned to weld, spray paint, shot blast and polish concrete during the course of his career and has used these to good effect in retirement.

He said: “My wife Janice is a painter and she comes up with the designs.” Photo: John Aron.