Motown sounds at Sleaford Playhouse

An evening of Motown is coming to Sleaford Playhouse this weekend - with something for everyone.

Made in Motor City will appear at the Westgate venue on Saturday, July 27.

A show spokesman said: “Made in Motor City aim to recreate the classic music and sounds of the Motown record label from the 1960s and 1970s.

“The band includes high quality musicians who are dedicated to recreating authentically the ‘sounds of the Motor City’ fronted by the incredible talents of the bands three female vocalists.

“If you’re a fan of Martha Reeves, Marvin Gaye, Mary Wells, The Temptations, The Supremes and many other Motown legends, then this is a show not to be missed.

“Sit back and enjoy the songs that were Made in Motor City.”

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

To book tickets, priced at £16, visit www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk/tickets/events/2019/made-motor-city

You can also book via the Sleaford Playhouse box office (TicketSource) on 0333 666 3366