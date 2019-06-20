Music Train from Sleaford postponed due to ongoing flooding at Wainfleet

The upcoming Music Train evening on the Poacher Line from Sleaford has been postponed due to the ongoing flooding issues on the tracks at Wainfleet.

Jo Andrews, is Community Rail Assistant for the Poacher Line community rail partnership, which is designed at promoting great use of the Grantham to Skegness service.

She has announced this morning (Thursday): “Due to the continuing situation in Wainfleet we have taken the decision to postpone the music train on June 27.

“We hope you all understand and we are hoping to get another train fitted in before the summer break – I will keep you updated.”

The Music Train had been scheduled to run in the evening to Bateman’s Brewery at Wainfleet and back, wuth music on board from a new act, Silverland Union.

it was to be the last train before the summer season.