New music from Sleaford band

A popular Sleaford-based band are due to release their seventh studio album this week.

The new album, released by The Band From County Hell, is entitled King of Scotland, and includes 14 new tracks.

The album has been recorded and produced by Andrew Banfield at Superfly Studios, Ollerton, who has gained an excellent reputation over the last 20 years.

Steven Mclelland, from The Band From County Hell, said: “We are very excited about the release and are speaking to KPM at EMI (based in London) about further music usage.

“The company have used our past works and it has been a much needed source of income for the band.

“This new album has been written mainly over the last seven years but some of the songs were written when I was a teenager and it is great to finally get them recorded.

“I want to thank every local musician as well as our own band for their contribution.”

• Since announcing the release of their new album, The Band From County Hell have been asked to appear at the famous live venue Stramash in Edinburgh for this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

To find out more about the band, visit www.bfch.co.uk or search for Band From County Hell on Facebook.