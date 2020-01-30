New season examines art and health at town venue

A new season of art, health exhibitions and events has arrived at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD) in Sleaford.

From January to April, the gallery spaces will feature four outstanding exhibitions examining the relationship between arts and health.

Body & Mind; Seen & Unseen has been curated by the NCCD team and features work by Susan Aldworth, Charlotte Colbert, Anna Dumitriu, Rob Elford, Susie Freeman, Eleanor Kerr-Patton, Janine Partington, Robyn Smith, Karina Thompson, Ellie Turner, Laura Youngson Coll and Q Club.

The exhibition explores themes covering memory loss, Parkinson’s disease, mental health and cellular disease.

To coincide with the exhibition, the NCCD welcomes three other exhibitions: Charlotte Hodes: Remember Me - Papercuts and Ceramics, Liz Pearson: Sense of Self and Ellie Turner: Props for Play.

Charlotte’s work deals with themes of the female figure as well as challenging accepted hierarchical structures.

In Sense of Self, Liz Pearson has produced her own work in glass in response to a collection of objects, photographs and artworks by the subject of her work, June, who is living with dementia.

Ellie Turner has created a series of interactive objects that have been made in order to understand how individuals with support needs can interact and benefit from stimulation.

The NCCD has also introduced a new regular craft club, a vegan supper club evening, a spinner ring workshop, mindful creativity session, wood carving, creative textile workshop, weekly Dance for Parkinson’s sessions and a series of free activities including mindful stitch, singing for happiness and a human library workshop.

The season launches on Friday, January 31 with a private viewing of Body & Mind; Seen & Unseen and then a weekend launch featuring artist and curator talks, plus events.

Marion Sander, NCCD programme manager, said: “We are tremendously excited to present our new arts and health season.

“Our wide ranging programme has been carefully selected to offer thought provoking and imaginative artists’ responses to a central theme that touches all of us, whatever age or background.

“Apart from our excellent exhibitions on show there will be plenty of activities, tools and opportunities for participation to use creativity in support of our wellbeing.

“We anticipate in-depth conversations, exploring the value of the arts and its role to make us understand, belong and feel better.”

To find out more, visit www.nccd.org.uk