New Year’s Day walk with local historian

Need something to blow away those Christmas cobwebs? Fed up of having turkey sandwiches and left over Christmas pudding? Need to get out the house and get some fresh air?

Look no further than the town of Sleaford for your answer.

Local historian Dr Simon Pawley will be leading a historical walk around the town on Wednesday, January 1.

Walkers should meet at Navigation House at 10.30am. The leisurely walk will then travel along the riverside to Cogglesford Watermill.

There is no entry fee or donation required to take part, just turn up on the day.