Nostalgia 1971 - Peculiar theatrics at RAF theatre

At first glance this may look a curious nautical sight, but in fact it is more closely related to aviation.

Our blast from the past this week springs from January 1971 in our archives and shows some of the brave cast of RAF Cranwell’s Little theatre amateur drama group performing a routine from the play Toby Teazle.

We have no idea who the cast members are or what they are doing in this scene, so maybe you could enlighten us?

Perhaps you were among the members of the station’s theatrical group at the time or simply recognise the faces?

You can email us at: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message via our Facebook page.