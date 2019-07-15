Open air cinema to screen two classics

The chance to watch a classic movie in the open air is coming to Sleaford later this year - with the screening of two classic films.

Organised by Sleaford Town Council, the open air movie nights will take place at Boston Road Recreation Ground in September.

The first film to be screened, on Friday, September 6, is 1980s classic Dirty Dancing (15). This will be followed on the Saturday by Mary Poppins Returns (U). Both films begin at 7.30pm with entry from 6pm.

The council decided to hold the open air cinema nights after an outdoor screening of The Greatest Showman sing-a-long event last year was a sell-out.

A council spokesman said: “Come along with your family and friends for one or two great nights out. Food, drink, sweets and ice lollies will be available to purchase from the kiosk stall, the Event Box and Gourmazin.”

Tickets cost £10 per adult, per evening. Family tickets (two children and two adults under £14) cost £25. Children under four years old go free.

Tickets can be bought at Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard, 9am-4pm Mondays to Thursdays, and 9am-3.30pm on Fridays. Wristbands are also available to purchase on both evenings.