Panto season is here with plays in Heckington and Leadenham

Panto season is well and truly underway in the Sleaford area as two local amateur dramatic groups are set to take to the stage once more.

Take a voyage of discovery - with a colourful cast of characters - as Leadenham Players, who are celebrating 40 years, present Treasure Island, by Ben Crocker.

Leadenham Players present Treasure Island. EMN-200114-123610001

Hop aboard the Hispaniola and experience the life of a pirate, why not dress up and join Long John Silver’s crew as they set sail to mutiny and treasure galore!

Join Jim Hawkins and Jenny Trelawny on an adventure of a lifetime.

Watch out for Long John Silver and his gang as they plot to pillage and plunder.

Will Mrs Hawkins’ spotted sick save the day? Who will fall victim to ‘the black spot’?

Will Smugglers’ Cove Women’s Institute return in one piece for their next committee meeting?

Children are encouraged to dress up as pirates and will be able to have their pictures taken with members of the cast after each performance.

To find the answers to all of the above, and full details of the six performances, visit www.leadenhamplayers.co.uk, or alternatively, you can phone 07753 579906.

Heckington Players will also be taking to the stage with Sleeping Beauty: The Pantomime of Dreams, written by local playwright Kei Bailey.

When Princess Adora is born in the Kingdom of Dyspepsia, she looks set to have an idyllic life.

However, at her naming ceremony, Dark Ada places a terrible spell on the innocent child.

The witch curses Adora with the prospect of death after pricking her finger when she turns 21.

Luckily, Fairy Bliss is at hand to counteract the curse with a spell of her own, promising Adora will not die but fall asleep instead, until the day she is kissed by a handsome prince.

Many years later, with Adora’s 21st birthday approaching, the Royal household prepare to protect their beloved princess.

But with everyone busy organising the party, nobody notices Pimpleworm the goblin luring Adora to her fate.

Adora is tricked into using a spinning wheel and pricks her finger, immediately sealing her fate, dooming herself and everyone in the palace to 100 years of sleep. Fortunately, Prince Vincent is at hand to save the day.

Tickets are available online at www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk/main/

Alternatively, book tickets through the box office by calling 0333 666 3366. All tickets are non-refundable.