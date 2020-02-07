PHOTO GALLERY: Rock ‘n’ rolling back the years - ‘70s heroes Slade in concert in Sleaford

Seventies rock legends Slade thrilled a sell-out crowd for their first ever appearance in Sleaford on Saturday night.

The iconic West Midlands band fronted by larger-than-life guitarist Dave Hill more than delighted 350 fans at St George’s Academy hall, which could have been sold out twice over, according to event promoter, Aidan Sherry.

Slade performing at St George's Academy, Sleaford. EMN-200302-091617001

The nostalgic gig will see proceeds go to LIVES and Aidan said the band were “absolutely fantastic” with great support from a 70s DJ and Motown tribute singer Sharn Adela.

He said: “The atmosphere was electric. The band were excited and had arrived early for a walk around Sleaford. They felt it was a lovely town.”

Aidan said: “They all gel so well together and everything was sharp. It took them nearly two hours to tune up in the afternoon.”

The crowd danced and sang along to the 70-minute set as the ever-energetic Dave Hill leapt onto speakers to play his guitar – and the whole band donned Christmas gear for their seasonal classic.

○ A 1960s Valentines Night is next up at The Legionnaires Club on February 14 from 6.30pm to 1am. It features Amen Corner, Chris Farlowe, Cupid’s Inspiration and Little Miss Sixties. Tickets are £24 from 01522 576238 or 07729097235.

