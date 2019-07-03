Picture gallery - Vintage day out at Swaton is eggs-cellent!

Swaton Vintage Day marked its 25th show on Sunday with a bumper attendance.

Now held at Thorpe Latimer, it has been joined since 2004 by the World Egg Throwing Championships, attracting contestants from around the world.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Seth Wiltshire 11.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Kathleen Drury.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. Geoff Ruffell of Leasingham with his 1980 Honda Goldwing.

Swaton Vintage Day and World Egg Throwing Championships. L-R Emilia O'Grady 9, Evie Slase 3 and Niamh O'Grady 10

