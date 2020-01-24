Plans underway for return of popular Sleaford Live Festival

Now that Christmas and New Year have passed, the Sleaford Live Festival team have rolled up their sleeves in order to get the annual event on its way.

The festival - which will include music and all performing arts involving all ages - will take place between Friday, May 1, and Sunday May 10.

Djanco performing as part of Sleaford Live Festival in 2017. EMN-200121-141709001

Sleaford Live Festival always proves popular with town residents and even attracts crowds from further afield.

Organisers are trying to involve even more young people for this year’s festival - and future events!

Audiences can expect to see some familiar faces including Miller Magic, Djanco, Stolen Fridays, Jacuzzi Soup, Take Note and The Kilburns.

Confirmed venues for 2020 include The Source, Solo Bar, Barge & Bottle, The Bustard Inn, The Boat Stage, Watergate Yard, The Masonic Rooms, the National Centre for Craft and Design, El Toro, The Electra Club, Legionnaires Club, The

Playhouse, Sleaford Museum, Carre Arms Hotel, Shug Studios and possibly more.

A popular event which has already been confirmed is the school choirs in The Source.

It used to be called Choirs Galore and was organised by Dorothea Adlem.

Sadly Dorothea died in September and it was decided to appropriately change the name after much discussion to A Song for Dorothea.

There will also be some workshops for all who are interested in learning more skills.

Although most of the sponsors have pledged their support once more there are still opportunities for new sponsors. Promoters are currently working hard to provide a good programme to suit all tastes.

There is still room for more promoters.

The closing date for printing of booklets is the beginning of February.

To keep up to date, search for Sleaford Live Festival on Facebook or visit www. sleafordlive.co.uk

You can also email sleafordlivefestival@gmail.com