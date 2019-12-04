RAF college band holding Christmas concerts in churches for charity

The Band of the RAF College Cranwell is putting on two public concerts of festive music this week.

The evening concerts start at 7.30pm at two local churches in aid of the Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

The first is tonight (Wednesday) at St Denys’ Church, Sleaford and the second will be tomorrow (Thursday) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

Tickets are priced at £10, children and concessions £8.

You can get them online by visiting eventbrite.com

For more information call 01400 268226 or 07894 479429.