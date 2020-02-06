‘RAF Orchestra’ will perform concert at St George’s Academy

St George’s Academy Hall in Sleaford will host a unique concert by the orchestra of Royal Air Force College Cranwell next weekend.

Founded in 2001 by Malcolm Goodman MBE, who was then still serving as a musician at RAF Cranwell, the Lincolnshire Philharmonia Orchestra is based at the bandroom of the Band of the RAF College on the base.

Through its unique musical partnership between the professional musicians from its home base, along with both professional and amateur instrumentalists from around the region, the orchestra ensures that the opportunity and experience of the full symphonic repertoire is now accessible to the wider local community.

For the last 19 years concerts have been performed to a regular audience at the Whittle Hall at RAF Cranwell.

However, as the concert facility is currently unavailable, the orchestra has decided to perform this one-off, special concert in Sleaford at the academy onWestgate, explains Mr Goodman, to start at 7.30pm on Saturday, February 8.

Conducted by nationally acclaimed orchestral conductor Rod Dunk, who is routinely seen conducting orchestras such as the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra, the concert will feature many ‘British classics’, along with a special performance of The Lark Ascending for violin and orchestra.

Tickets priced at £7.50 (£4 under 18s) are available online (www.wegiottickets.com/event/492018) or can be reserved for collection by calling 07952 317974 or purchased on the door.

For further details visit www.lincsphilharmonia.org.uk