See in the New Year in style with events in Sleaford area

With 2020 fast approaching, here is a round-up of some of the New Year’s Eve events in the Sleaford area.

Hollie and Ryan, at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, invite music lovers for an evening of fun on Tuesday, December 31, from 9pm.

Grantham based band, Fire Flies, is set to bring in the New Year with high energy covers with a range of Indie, rock and punk songs.

Watergate Yard will be open from 11am to 1.30am.

At El Toro, in Sleaford, there will be music from Jacuzzisoup.

70s and 80s fancy dress is encouraged.

Book early to avoid disappointment by calling 07775 682922.

The Agra, in Sleaford, will be hosting a 1920s themed evening.

Guests can enjoy an exclusive buffet for New Year’s Eve with after-party.

Bring your family and friends to a great evening out.

Don your 1920s outfits or fancy dress for a night of fun!

The event is priced at £20.20 per person, and a £5 deposit per person is required.

To book, call 01529 414162 or 01529 305900

Full details on Facebook by searching for The Agra.

A family New Year’s Eve party will be held at The Solo Bar & Restaurant, in Sleaford, on Tuesday, December 31.

See in the New Year with your friends and family!

The ticket price includes a DJ playing the best hits, games, and food.

There will be a hot buffet from 8pm, with a glass of fizz/juice at midnight.

There will also be a crafty corner, giant Jenga, board games and much more.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults, £8 for under 16s, and £40 for a family (two adults, two under 16s), are available from The Solo Bar and Restaurant.

Local indie/rock band AKA here are coming to The Brass Windmill, in Sleaford, on Tuesday, December 31.

There will be music from 8pm to 10pm, followed by a disco/karaoke shenanigans with Mark Healey until the early hours.