Seeing Lincoln in a different light

Visitors to Lincoln Christmas Market will have an extra treat to enjoy this year.

Each evening, from Thursday to Sunday (December 5 to 8), Lincoln Castle will be illuminating its Medieval Wall Walk, offering visitors spectacular views of the festivities taking place across the city.

Christmas Emporium at Lincoln Castle

You can tour the walls from 4pm to 9pm, Thursday to Saturday, and from 4pm to 6.30pm on the Sunday.

Tickets for the illuminated wall walk cost £8 for adults, £7 for concessions and £5.50 for children aged between five and 16 (under fives are free).

Family tickets (up to two adults and three children) are also available for £21.50.

For more details visit www.lincolncastle.com