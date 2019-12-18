Slade coming to town for special fundraiser in aid of LIVES

There is a real buzz around Sleaford - with news that Slade are coming to the town in February 2020 for a night of music - all in aid of LIVES.

Organisers Aiden and Jenny announced the news last month - and tickets are already proving popular.

The original line up of Slade. EMN-191217-125508001

Slade will be performing at St George’s Academy Hall on Saturday, February 1.

They will be supported by Sharn Adella and DJ Phil Stevens.

Slade have become a firm favourite in the hearts of pop fans all over the world.

The band currently includes Russell Keefe on lead vocals/keys, founder members Don Powell on drums and Dave Hill on guitar and vocals, and John Berry on lead vocals, bass and violin.

Slade first hit the road in 1966, touring throughout Great Britain and Europe.

Throughout the seventies, Slade became one of Europe’s biggest bands, touring and recording continually and making regular trips to America, Japan and other parts of the world.

Throughout the rest of the eighties Slade toured and recorded due to them once again being a major force on the British music scene.

In 1991, due to the continual demand from around the world, founder Slade members Dave Hill and Don Powell decided to return to touring by playing a few select dates in Europe prior to embarking on what turned out to be a very successful two month tour of Australia.

Slade today is still one of the most exciting bands on the road, and their stage performance is a dynamic, powerful and exhilarating roller-coaster ride of pure unadulterated Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Doors open at 7pm, with music until 11.45pm.

Position and availability of seating and tables cannot be guaranteed.

Tickets, priced at £27, are available from Aidan and Jenny by calling 01522 576238 (daytime only) or 07729 097235.

There will be a licensed bar, and a raffle, also in aid of Lives.

Guests can bring their own food/nibbles.