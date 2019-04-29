Sleaford Carnival makes way for circus

Plans to revive Sleaford’s carnival have been postponed.

Organisers of the successful event, last held four years ago, and the Town Council had agreed last June to permit organisers to hold the Sleaford Carnival again on Boston Road recreation ground on Sunday July 14, subject to checks.

In a report to councillors last Wednesday, they were told no formal booking form, insurance details or deposit had been forthcoming. The council had permitted Harris and Aspinall’s Circus to hire the ground on June 16-23 but due to route changes the circus had requested to move its dates to July 7-14, which was agreed.