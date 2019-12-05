Sleaford Choral Society Christmas concert

A popular Christmas concert will be held in Sleaford next weekend courtesy of a town-based choir which has been running since 1964.

Sleaford Choral Society will appear at St Denys’ Church, in Market Place, on Saturday, December 14, with music from 7.30pm.

Sleaford Choral Society. Picture: A Wray. EMN-190212-122225001

The choir will perform the Messiah (Christmas portion) and the Hallelujah Chorus.

Solo pieces within the Messiah will be performed by members of the choir.

The second half of the concert will contain traditional carols, seasonal music and song, with plenty of audience participation.

Sleaford Choral will be conducted by their Musical Director, Rowland Lee, and accompanied by organist, David Shepherd.

Sleaford Choral Society. Picture: A Wray. EMN-190212-122235001

Tickets are priced at £10, and accompanied under-16s are admitted free of charge.

They are available to buy on the door, or from any member of Sleaford Choral.

The ticket price includes a free fingerbuffet which can be enjoyed in the interval.

Refreshments can also be purchased during the interval.