Sleaford Live Festival returns

Details for the first three days of the Sleaford Live Festival 2019 - which runs from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 12, are here.

Friday, May 3, will see: Jazz piano in the bar at The Carre Arms Hotel, Sleaford, at 7pm; Between the Lines at The Solo Bar, in Sleaford, at 7pm; Bold as Brass at The Masonic Rooms, in Sleaford, at 7pm (£8 entry); a folk and ceilidh dance workshop at St Denys’ Church Rooms, in Sleaford, at 7.30pm; Tony Giles and Mark Ferguson at El Toro, in Sleaford, at 8pm; Unstuck and Acoustic, at Watergate Yard, in Sleaford, at 8.30pm; Platform One at The Legion (lounge), in Sleaford, at 9pm; The Kilburns, at The Barge & Bottle, in Sleaford, at 9pm.

Saturday, May 4, will see: Busking in the Market Place, in Sleaford, at 10am; a ukulele workshop for beginners at The Source, in Sleaford, at noon; Celebrating Unplugged at The Solo Bar, in Sleaford, at 1pm; a guitar workshop at The Source, in Sleaford, at 2pm; jazz piano in the bar at The Carre Arms Hotel, in Sleaford, at 7pm; Stepping Out at the Electra Club, in Sleaford, at 9pm; The Strellis at The Barge & Bottle, in Sleaford, at 9pm.

Sunday, May 5, will see: Chelsey Barlow, at Millers Cafe, Bar & Brasserie, in Slea-ford, at 7.30pm; Stolen Fridays, at the Barge & Bottle, in Sleaford at 7.30pm; Jacuzzisoup, at El Toro, in Sleaford, at 8pm.

• To find out more, visit www.sleafordlive.wordpress.com/

• See next week’s Sleaford Standard for more acts.