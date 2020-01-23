Sleaford school forms part of VOICE IT 2020 music event in Lincoln

Students from Sleaford’s St George’s Academy will be among those attending a unique music event this week.

VOICE IT 2020 is being held at The Engine Shed, in Lincoln, today (Thursday).

The event, organised by the Lincolnshire Music Education Hub, will see renowned music industry professionals - including Mark De-Lisser - lead interactive sessions.

Mark is recognised for arranging Stand By Me, performed at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding.

He has also worked as a vocal coach on TV shows such as The Voice and The Masked Singer.

His choir, Singology Choir also supported Stormzy on tour.

Mark said: “VOICE IT 2020 is a brilliant immersive experience which gives students the chance to try out song writing, being in a choir and beat boxing.

“It is a joyous occasion where many people can get together and have lots of fun.

Jennifer McKie, senior music adviser at Lincolnshire Music Service, added: “VOICE IT 2020 is a fantastic opportunity for young musicians and singers to learn from some of the best in the music business.

“Whether their passion is singing in a choir, playing an instrument or writing their own songs, students will be able to perform alongside and pick up some top tips from musicians who are at the top of their game.”

Other musicians leading the live workshops are: Elliott Morris; Carl Hudson; Simon Bates; Harry Harris and Bellatrix.