Special boat gig set to return later this month in aid of charity

Following the success of last year’s Big River Gig in Slea-ford, Jimmy Baker’s Barbers are looking forward to another afternoon of live music.

The event this year will be held on Saturday, November 30, with music on The Boat Stage from noon to 5pm.

Crowds gathered last year by the Riverside Precinct in Sleaford EMN-191111-143634001

The event is all about highlighting the precinct area in Sleaford and the need to get the area used and filled properly.

This year, the barbers have decided to combine a charity push and support the efforts of local charity P3 – People, Potential, Possibilities, who work with the complex issues of helping people across Lincolnshire who are struggling and vulnerable.

Musicians on the day who have already pledged their support are Jimmy’s Ska band, The Pressure Drop, members of The Band From County Hell, DJ’s Martin Collin and Neil Terry, legendary drummer John Dowd, who will be sitting in where needed, and the very talented Martin Trimble will be part of a super group created just for the day.

The collection of non-perishable foods to support P3 has begun, with the first pledge coming from Sleaford Memorabilia which saw two trolley loads of food being purchased at Aldi. Sgt Milner of RAF Cranwell has set up a collection point at the camp.

Jimmy Bakers Barbers Boat Club. EMN-191111-143614001

A spokesman for Jimmy’s said: “This is the time of year when we all need to think about people who will be struggling at Christmas, we know there are a lot of other organisations locally that do great work and we feel it is important that we make a contribution.

“If anyone can spare a tin please come and see us.”